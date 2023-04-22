UrduPoint.com

Over 250 Civilians Killed In First Week Of Armed Clashes In Sudan - Doctors' Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Over 250 Civilians Killed in First Week of Armed Clashes in Sudan - Doctors' Union

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A total of 256 civilians were killed and 1,454 others were injured in armed clashes that erupted in Sudan a week ago, the Sudanese Doctors' Union said on Saturday.

"The number of civilian fatalities since the beginning of clashes has increased to 256, with 1,454 injured," the union said on social media.

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.

