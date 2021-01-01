Over 250 Flights Delayed, Canceled at Moscow Airports Over Freezing Rain Throughout Thu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Over 100 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow airports on Thursday evening due to freezing rain, in addition to the 153 flights delayed or canceled in the afternoon, according to the data by Yandex transport schedule tracking service.

According to the data, as of 18:00 GMT on Thursday, five flights were delayed and two were canceled at Vnukovo airport; 46 flights were delayed at Domodedovo airport; one flight was delayed and 50 were canceled at Sheremetyevo airport.

In the afternoon, Vnukovo had 13 flights delayed and 2 canceled, Domodedovo had 87 flights delayed and 3 canceled, Sheremetyevo had five flights delayed and 48 canceled.