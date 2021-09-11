Over 250 Foreigners Left Kabul Unhindered in Past 3 Days - US Special Envoy

More than 250 foreign citizens have managed to leave Kabul unhindered on Qatar-facilitated flights over the past three days, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Saturday, welcoming cooperation on the side of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) More than 250 foreign citizens have managed to leave Kabul unhindered on Qatar-facilitated flights over the past three days, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Saturday, welcoming cooperation on the side of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization).

"Over the last three days, over 250 foreign nationals, including dozens of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, departed Kabul unhindered on Qatari flights. This is positive," Khalilzad tweeted.

The US envoy thanked Qatari partners for facilitating these flights and welcomed "the Taliban's cooperation in this important effort.

"We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban, and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave," another tweet in the thread read.

Following the Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital last month, a number of countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomatic missions, as well as Afghan collaborators from Kabul. Foreign forces were under pressure to meet the August 31 deadline to complete the operation, as the Taliban refused to provide any extra time.