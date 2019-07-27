TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Libyan coastguard rescued over 250 illegal immigrants from its coast as part of several search operations they conducted following news that a boat with migrants had capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, the spokesman for the Libyan Navy, Ayoub Qasim, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 150 migrants were missing and at least 145 returned to the Libyan coast after their boat sunk in the Mediterranean Sea. Libyan authorities launch search operations to locate the missing migrants.

Through several search operations, the coast guard was able to rescue a total of 269 migrants, Qasim said.

The spokesman added that the migrants were citizens of various African countries.

Reportedly, dozens of bodies have been washing up on Libya's coast following the capsizing incident, that a UN official has called the "worst Mediterranean tragedy" of the year.