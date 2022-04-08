UrduPoint.com

Over 250 People Killed, Almost 1,000 Injured In Donetsk From April 1-7 - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Over 250 People Killed, Almost 1,000 Injured in Donetsk From April 1-7 - Ombudswoman

In total, 261 people were killed and 982 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from April 1-7 as a result of hostilities and shelling by the Ukrainian military, top DPR human rights official Daria Morozova said on Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) In total, 261 people were killed and 982 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from April 1-7 as a result of hostilities and shelling by the Ukrainian military, top DPR human rights official Daria Morozova said on Friday.

Those killed include 212 employees of law enforcement agencies and 49 civilians, while those injured include 706 employees of law enforcement agencies and 276 civilians.

According to the statistical information published on the ombudswoman's website, in total, 6,271 people, including 96 children, have been killed in the DPR since 2014, when Kiev launched an offensive against the breakaway Donbas regions - the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April From Top

Recent Stories

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador ..

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Macron's Comment on Anti- ..

18 seconds ago
 Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

20 seconds ago
 ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

21 seconds ago
 Isolated rain likely in upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

Isolated rain likely in upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

23 seconds ago
 US Trade Rep. Says Will Continue Working With Cong ..

US Trade Rep. Says Will Continue Working With Congress on New Measures Against R ..

41 minutes ago
 South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.