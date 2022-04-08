Over 250 People Killed, Almost 1,000 Injured in Donetsk From April 1-7 - Ombudswoman

In total, 261 people were killed and 982 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from April 1-7 as a result of hostilities and shelling by the Ukrainian military, top DPR human rights official Daria Morozova said on Friday

Those killed include 212 employees of law enforcement agencies and 49 civilians, while those injured include 706 employees of law enforcement agencies and 276 civilians.

According to the statistical information published on the ombudswoman's website, in total, 6,271 people, including 96 children, have been killed in the DPR since 2014, when Kiev launched an offensive against the breakaway Donbas regions - the DPR and the Luhansk People's Republic.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.