STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies (EMERCOM) have registered 280 destroyed buildings and over 2,500 damaged buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh in the aftermath of the recent flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the head of the ministry's task force in the region said on Friday.

"As of November 20, 43 inhabited localities have been inspected, where more than 2,500 buildings have damage of various degrees, and 280 of them are completely destroyed," Igor Kutrovsky said.

Apart from peacekeepers, Russia is deploying EMERCOM personnel to the region to provide civilians humanitarian assistance, including in rebuilding homes and infrastructure. The EMERCOM has already deployed its camp near the region's capital of Stepanakert.

The country has sent its peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh after the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to the Russia-brokered ceasefire in the disputed region last week, following a 1.5-month armed conflict.