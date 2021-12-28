Over 2,500 Flights Canceled Globally as Omicron Spreads Over Weekend - Reports

More than 2,500 flights have been canceled and more than 7,500 have been delayed globally on Monday following the coronavirus Omicron variant spreading over the weekend, according to the tracking website Flightradar24

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) More than 2,500 flights have been canceled and more than 7,500 have been delayed globally on Monday following the coronavirus Omicron variant spreading over the weekend, according to the tracking website Flightradar24.

A total of 7,690 delays and 2,529 cancellations have been registered globally on Monday with nearly one third of all flight disruptions taking place in the United States, the Flightradar24 data showed.

The new data on flights disruption shows that airlines continue to have concerns over the Omicron variant after it became the predominant strain of new infections.

However, medical experts have said the cases are mild and there have been no reported deaths.

The numbers of cancellations and delays did not deviate significantly over the weekend with 2,513 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday.

Representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta said on Sunday that flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.

The latest seven-day average of cases has increased to nearly 176,000 cases per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.