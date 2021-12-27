Over 2,500 Flights Cancelled Globally as Omicron Gains Strength Over Weekend - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Hundreds of flights were cancelled globally over the Christmas weekend, due to the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus amid airline workers.

According to FlightAware, which provides aviation data, 2,513 flights were cancelled on Sunday, 927 of them in the United States.

On Saturday, over 2,850 flights were cancelled around the world, nearly 1,000 of them in the US. Hundreds of flights were also cancelled on Christmas Eve, ruining people's plans to spend Christmas with their relatives.

Representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta told The New York Times on Sunday that flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.

A Delta spokeswoman told the newspaper that the airline expected to cancel at least 40 flights on Monday.