Over 2,500 Myanmar Refugees Flee to Thailand Amid Clashes - Reports

Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) More than 2,500 people crossed into Thailand from Myanmar in the past two days to escape fighting between Myanmar troops and rebels, Thai media reported on Friday, citing a provincial governor.

Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, who leads the Thai province of Tak bordering the conflict-hit Karen state, said in a Thai Public Broadcasting Service report that there were hundreds of children among the refugees.

Thai authorities are working to provide everyone with food and shelter, he added.

Clashes between ethnic minority separatists from the Karen National Union and troops loyal to Myanmar's military government, in power since the February 1 coup, erupted this week after soldiers raided the province.

