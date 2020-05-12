UrduPoint.com
Over 2,500 People Die From Malaria In Q1 In Angola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

At least 2,548 people died from malaria in Angola in the first quarter of 2020, said Jose Martins, national coordinator of the health ministry's program to fight malaria, on Monday

Martins said that there was an increase of 467 deaths compared with the same period in 2019.

From January to March this year, over two million cases of malaria were diagnosed in Angola, 190,000 more than those in the same period last year.

The official said that rapid tests have been distributed in order to curb the spread of the disease and recommends the public use mosquito nets and inter-household spraying.

