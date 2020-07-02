Over 2,500 Russians in France Cast Ballot on Constitutional Amendments - Embassy

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:10 PM

More than 2,500 Russians turned out at the four polling stations in France to vote on constitutional amendments, representative of the Russian Embassy in Paris Anton Tokovinin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) More than 2,500 Russians turned out at the four polling stations in France to vote on constitutional amendments, representative of the Russian Embassy in Paris Anton Tokovinin told Sputnik.

A total of 77.92 percent of the population have backed amendments to the country's constitution, and 21.27 percent have voted against them, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said earlier in the day, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed.

In France, Russian citizens could vote on June 28 and July 1 in diplomatic missions in Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg or Villefranche-sur-Mer.

"In Paris, 1,873 people voted in two days, in Strasbourg - 268, in Marseille - 180, and in Villefranche-sur-Mer - 205 people," Anton Tokovinin said.

All-Russia vote on amendments on the Constitution of the Russian Federation was initially planned on April 22, but was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease worldwide. The Russian government then established the period from June 25 to July 1 for the voting, taking into consideration the health situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

