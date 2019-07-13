Over 2,500 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Lebanon in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 2,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) More than 2,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,584 refegees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including 950 people, among them 285 women and 485 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,634 people, among them 490 women and 833 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

Over the same period, four internally-displaced Syrians returned to places of permanent residence, the center said, adding that Syrian military engineers cleared 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) of land from mines.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.