Over 25,000 Russian Citizens Remain Stranded Abroad Amid Pandemic - Lavrov

Sat 30th May 2020

More than 25,000 Russians are waiting to be brought home from abroad amid the coronavirus-related restrictions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, adding that another 10 repatriation flights are planned for the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) More than 25,000 Russians are waiting to be brought home from abroad amid the coronavirus-related restrictions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, adding that another 10 repatriation flights are planned for the near future.

"According to the lists that are verified through the operational headquarters, 25,200 [Russians are willing to return home from abroad]. About 10 flights are planned for the next few days," Lavrov said at a session of the Russian Security Council.

In a bid to curb the virus, Russia suspended regular and charter flights with foreign countries on March 27. The exceptions are evacuation flights, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights.

