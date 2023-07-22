Open Menu

Over 250,000 Officials Punished In China In First Half Of 2023 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

More than 250,000 officials in China have been prosecuted for various crimes in the first six months of 2023, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said on Saturday

In total, in the first half of the year, discipline inspection and supervision authorities across the country opened 316,000 cases against officials, and 258,000 were "held accountable." Among them, 18 were provincial or ministry level officials.

In the first six months of this year, 519,000 people were subjected to "criticism education," the report read.

In October 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that corruption was a major malignancy that threatened the CCP's vitality and fighting ability. The Chinese leader emphasized that as long as the ground and conditions for corruption existed, the fight against it could not stop even for a moment. He noted that the CCP would never tolerate corruption and would punish it under the "zero tolerance" principle.

