Over 250,000 People Sign Petition Urging Scholz To Stop Weapons Supply To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) More than 250,000 people have signed a petition calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and initiate peace talks on the issue, data on the change.org petition website showed on Sunday.

The petition titled "Manifest for Peace" was launched on the change.org portal by Sahra Wagenknecht, German lawmaker from The Left Party, and prominent German feminist journalist Alice Schwarzer on Friday. 

"A quarter of a million supporters have already signed the Manifest for Peace. Pressure from our side can lead to results!" Wagenknecht wrote on Twitter.

The lawmaker also urged Germans to take part in a rally in support of the petition in the center of Berlin on February 25.

The petition will become one of the most signed on the portal if it gathers at least 300,000 signatures. Those who have already signed the petition include well-known German politicians, writers, journalists, and figures of culture, art and science.

Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

