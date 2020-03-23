Over 250,000 People Tested for COVID19 in US, More Than 30,000 Have Positive Result -Pence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) More than 250,000 Americans have been tested for the coronavirus, with over 30,000 tests having come back positive, US Vice President Mike Pence said.

"Testing is more and more available every single day ... at this day's reporting 254,000 Americans have been tested and received results ... with slightly more than 30,000 testing positive," Pence said on Sunday, at a press conference with US President Donald Trump.

Most of the people being tested are those with symptoms, who think they might have the coronavirus, Pence specified.

The US vice president urged all commercial labs to prioritize in-patient testing.

"We can slow the spread, we can protect the most vulnerable .... let's do it," Pence said, urging Americans to follow the guidance of local authorities.

Trump said that a much simpler coronavirus test is in the making that will make the whole process a lot easier.