Over 255,000 People In Japan's Southwest Advised To Evacuate Due To Heavy Rains - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Over 255,000 People in Japan's Southwest Advised to Evacuate Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Over 255,000 people in the Japanese city of Kurume in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka have been advised to evacuate due to heavy downpour caused by an atmospheric front, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Kurume residents on Kyushu Island received a warning of the fourth of five possible danger levels.

Level four means residents should evacuate to a shelter while it is still possible, while the next, level five, declares an urgent need to save lives.

Earlier in the day, NHK reported the same warning being declared for 20,000 people in three prefectures on the island of Kyushu.

Heavy rains have hit southwestern Japan, threatening landslides and mudslides. A total of 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain is expected to fall by Saturday on Kyushu Island, the broadcaster said.

