Over 25,600 drunk drivers arrested in Mongolia this year

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 25,686 drivers have been arrested in Mongolia for drunk driving so far this year, the country's Traffic Police Department (TPD) said Wednesday.

As drunk driving is one of the leading causes of road fatalities in Mongolia, the TPD said, drivers should comply with traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Drunk driving has claimed at least 117 lives since the beginning of this year, according to the police department. The statement came after a car driven by a drunk driver crashed into several vehicles in the capital city Ulan Bator on Tuesday night. No one was killed in the crash.

In accordance with the Mongolian law, a drunk driver is banned from driving for up to two years and fined at least 400,000 Mongolian tugriks (140 U.S. Dollars).