UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 25,600 Drunk Drivers Arrested In Mongolia This Year

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:04 PM

Over 25,600 drunk drivers arrested in Mongolia this year

A total of 25,686 drivers have been arrested in Mongolia for drunk driving so far this year, the country's Traffic Police Department (TPD) said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 25,686 drivers have been arrested in Mongolia for drunk driving so far this year, the country's Traffic Police Department (TPD) said Wednesday.

As drunk driving is one of the leading causes of road fatalities in Mongolia, the TPD said, drivers should comply with traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Drunk driving has claimed at least 117 lives since the beginning of this year, according to the police department. The statement came after a car driven by a drunk driver crashed into several vehicles in the capital city Ulan Bator on Tuesday night. No one was killed in the crash.

In accordance with the Mongolian law, a drunk driver is banned from driving for up to two years and fined at least 400,000 Mongolian tugriks (140 U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Road Car Traffic Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

20 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

31 minutes ago

European stocks ahead in early deals

45 seconds ago

Chinese FM to visit African countries next week

47 seconds ago

Putin Sends Congratulatory Letters to Trump, Biden ..

49 seconds ago

Israel strikes kill Syrian soldier, wound five: mo ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.