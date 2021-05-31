UrduPoint.com
Over 25Mln French Citizens Administered First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:59 PM

More than 25 million French citizens received the first shot against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) More than 25 million French citizens received the first shot against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

"25.5 million of our citizens have so far received the first vaccine," Castex said during his visit to a vaccination center.

The prime minister said that France plans to vaccinate 30 million people with the first dose by mid-June, mentioning that since Monday the vaccinate is available to all adult citizens.

Castex added that the number of new cases and patients in intensive care is falling. The country started to lift restrictions on May 19.

In late February, French President Emmanuel Macron said the country will provide conditions for the vaccination of all people who want it by late summer.

