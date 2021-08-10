Over 2.5Mln in US Gain Health Insurance During Biden Admin. Sign-Up Period - Health Dept.

UrduPoint.com

Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:48 PM

Enrollment in subsidized health insurance swelled by an additional 2.5 million Americans during a six-month enrollment period due to end on August 15, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Tuesday

"There is still time for Americans to take advantage of this excellent opportunity and select a quality, affordable health care plan that works best for them," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a press release.

Since the Biden administration launched a special enrollment period on February 15, more than 1.8 million Americans obtained health insurance through the Federal HealthCare.

gov website, with an additional 723,000 enrolling in state-based marketplaces, the release said.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) included money to expand health coverage for uninsured Americans.

As a result, families are seeing average savings of $40 per person per month on premiums due to the ARP's premium credits, and over a third of customers have found coverage for $10 or less per month, the release said.

A record-high of nearly 81.7 million people are now receiving subsidized coverage through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, according to the release.

