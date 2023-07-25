Open Menu

Over 2.5Mln People Died From Drowning Globally In 10 Years - WHO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Over 2.5Mln People Died From Drowning Globally in 10 Years - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Over 2.5 million people have died from drowning globally in the past 10 years, most of them children aged 1 to 9 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"Drowning is an underappreciated but lethal public health issue. It has caused over 2.5 million deaths in the last decade, with an alarming 90% of these fatalities occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Across all age groups, children aged 1-4 years and 5-9 years experience the highest drowning rates, highlighting the need for immediate action to protect future generations," the organization said in a statement.

Increased investment in preventive measures, such as teaching basic swimming skills and providing child care, could save the lives of over 774,000 children worldwide by 2025, WHO said, adding that this could also prevent potential economic losses of more than $400 billion in low- and middle-income countries, which suffer the most from child drowning deaths.

In May 2023, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted its first resolution on drowning prevention. The resolution calls on WHO to lead efforts within the United Nations system to prevent drowning and to facilitate the observance of World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July each year.

