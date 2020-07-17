UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 26 Gallons Of Fuel Could Leak Into Russia's Baikal From Banked Vessel- Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Over 26 Gallons of Fuel Could Leak Into Russia's Baikal From Banked Vessel- Prosecutors

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Over 100 liters of fuel (26.4 gallons) could have leaked into Russia's Lake Baikal from a banked vessel, the press service of Baikal Inter-regional Environmental Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik.

The prosecutor's office previously said that it had launched a probe over the spill of oil products from a vessel that had heeled during the storm. The incident occurred at the pier in the village of Khuzhir.

"Presumably, the amount of fuel trapped in the lake can exceed 100 liters. The owner claims that this is only a few tens of liters, but judging by the size of the spill the amount of fuel is bigger," the spokesperson said.

Water samples have already been taken, and the degree of damage is being established. After identifying those responsible for the incident, the issue of their personal responsibility will be resolved. The fact whether the pier complies with safety standards will also be checked.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Oil From

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

1 hour ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

1 hour ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.