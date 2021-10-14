Over 260 Militants Disarmed in Central African Republic Within Week - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) More than 260 militants have been disarmed in the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past week, the United Nations mission to the country (MINUSCA) said on Wednesday.

"From October 4-11, 262 militants, mostly from the FPRC (Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central African Republic), AB/Mokom, MPC (Central African Patriotic Movement) and UPC (Union for Peace in the CAR) were disarmed and demobilized," the MINUSCA tweeted.

The car has been in political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents attacking civilians, including humanitarian employees.