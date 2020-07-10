Over 260 Mongolians return home from Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic

UrduPoint.com
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 260 Mongolian nationals were brought back home Friday from Turkey on a chartered flight, according to local government officials.

The flight on the Istanbul-Ulan Bator route landed at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport here early Friday, with 261 passengers onboard, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission said in a statement.

The repatriated people include pregnant women, the elderly, children and disabled and sick people, and those with financial and other problems, the commission said, adding that they will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Mongolia has evacuated more than 12,000 nationals on chartered flights, buses or trains from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

The Asian country has confirmed 227 COVID-19 cases so far, with no local transmission or death.

