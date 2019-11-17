UrduPoint.com
Over 260 People Detained Following Yellow Vest Protests Across France - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) More than 260 people were detained following yellow vest protests across France on Saturday, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday, adding that in Paris alone police apprehended over 170 people.

"Yesterday, 264 people were detained, including 173 in Paris [following the rallies], Castaner told Europe 1 radio station.

The yellow vest movement marked its first anniversary this weekend with mass rallies across the country. The demonstration in the City of Lights turned violent, with protesters clashing with police and the latter resorting to tear gas and water cannon. 

