Over 260 Rohingya Refugees Arrive In Indonesia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Over 260 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have arrived in Indonesia's easternmost province of Aceh, local media reported on Monday.
Some 264 Rohingya refugees in two boats which were stranded in the sea, arrived in East Aceh, according to Aceh Online.
Local police chief Surya Dharma said that information about the two boats were obtained from fishermen that they saw two ships carrying them.
Dharma said these people would move to the Rohingya refugees camp in the Peureulak Timur district in East Aceh.
In November last year, Indonesian fishermen rescued 116 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, after their boat sank off the coast of Aceh.
On Friday, Malaysian authorities detained 196 Rohingya refugees after their boat ran aground near Teluk Yu beach on the northeastern resort island of Langkawi.
On Saturday, Malaysian authorities turned away two boats carrying around 300 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
