Open Menu

Over 260 Rohingya Refugees Arrive In Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Over 260 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have arrived in Indonesia's easternmost province of Aceh, local media reported on Monday.

Some 264 Rohingya refugees in two boats which were stranded in the sea, arrived in East Aceh, according to Aceh Online.

Local police chief Surya Dharma said that information about the two boats were obtained from fishermen that they saw two ships carrying them.

Dharma said these people would move to the Rohingya refugees camp in the Peureulak Timur district in East Aceh.

In November last year, Indonesian fishermen rescued 116 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, after their boat sank off the coast of Aceh.

On Friday, Malaysian authorities detained 196 Rohingya refugees after their boat ran aground near Teluk Yu beach on the northeastern resort island of Langkawi.

On Saturday, Malaysian authorities turned away two boats carrying around 300 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Related Topics

Police Indonesia Myanmar November Women Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, ..

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..

12 minutes ago
 Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

2 hours ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

2 hours ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

4 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

4 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

4 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

5 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

5 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World