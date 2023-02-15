UrduPoint.com

Over 2,600 Liverpool Fans To Sue UEFA Over Injuries At Final Match In Paris - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Over 2,600 Liverpool Fans to Sue UEFA Over Injuries at Final Match in Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) More than 2,600 Liverpool fans will take legal action against UEFA over injuries that they sustained during the last season's Champions League final in Paris, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

An independent review published on Monday found that UEFA had "Primary responsibility" for the failure to organize and maintain security during the final match that led to riots.

According to the report, three law firms, namely Pogust Goodhead, Binghams, and Leigh Day, are now representing the interests of over 2,600 as they now have the chance to pursue recompense for their experience.

UEFA is planning to announce a special refund scheme for fans that have been injured during clashes with police during the match, the report said.

Hours before the beginning of the Champions League final between Spain's Real Madrid and England's Liverpool on May 28, a large build-up of fans occurred at the Stade de France national stadium in the north of Paris due to overcrowding and bottlenecks at turnstiles.

Police fired tear gas at fans, which was reportedly unprovoked. The match started with a 37-minute delay.

Gerald Darmanin, the head of France's Interior Ministry, then said that about 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final were fake, while French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and UEFA's decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game. The top French sports official then added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets.

The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Interior Ministry Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia France Liverpool Paris Spain May Gas Top Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

3 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

4 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.