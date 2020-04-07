Over 2,600 US Service Members, Related Civilians Contracted COVID-19 - Pentagon

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 2,600, a Defense Department fact sheet revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 2,600, a Defense Department fact sheet revealed on Tuesday.

"Total DoD [Department of Defense] Cases (Current, Recovered and Deaths) is 2,657," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 1,521 military personnel have been infected, 56 of whom are hospitalized and 127 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors. The total number of deaths now reached 7 people.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has more than 378,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.