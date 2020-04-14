Over 26,000 Doctors in Spain Contracted COVID-19 Since Outbreak - Health Authorities

More than 26,000 doctors have contracted the coronavirus disease in Spain since the outbreak in the country, Fernando Simon, the chief of the Spanish Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) More than 26,000 doctors have contracted the coronavirus disease in Spain since the outbreak in the country, Fernando Simon, the chief of the Spanish Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Tuesday.

"The total number of doctors, infected [with the virus] since the beginning of the epidemic, is 26,672," Simon, who has also contracted the disease and was cured, said at an online press conference.

According to the senior medical official, the majority of them have already recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities among doctors is much lower than the average for the whole country the death toll from the coronavirus in Spain is about 10 percent.

This is due to the average age of the medical staff, Simon added.

To date, a total of 28 medical staff, including doctors and nurses, have died in Spain.

Spain is currently the third country in the world in terms of coronavirus-related deaths, after the US and Italy, and the second in terms of total cases. The Spanish authorities have so far confirmed 172,541 COVID-19 cases and 18,056 related fatalities. More than 67,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals.