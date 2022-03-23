UrduPoint.com

Over 26,000 Ukrainian Refugees Entered France Since Late February - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) More than 26,000 Ukrainians have entered France since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, bringing the Ukrainian community in France to 66,000 people, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

"I remind you that before the war, the Ukrainian community in France numbered about 40,000 people. To date, over 26,000 Ukrainians have been registered at the entrance to the French territory since late February, they are joining their friends or families, or heading to other countries, in particular to Spain, Portugal or the UK," Castex said.

He added that 10,500 refugees had received temporary permits to stay in France following the decision of the European Union to grant Ukrainians the so-called temporary protection status.

The prime minister said that Paris had provided about 94,000 locations for hosting Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, Castex noted that 2,300 children arriving from Ukraine had been enrolled in French schools.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.5 million people have left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.

