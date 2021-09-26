Over 27% Berliners Voted in National Election by Noon

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) The turnout in the German national parliamentary election in Berlin Constituencies reached 27.4% by noon (10:00 GMT) on Sunday, the office of the city's returning officer said.

"This puts the current turnout at around the same level as seen in the previous election on September 24, 2017 (27.2%)," a press statement read.

The highest numbers of ballots cast as of noon were observed in the upper-class Steglitz-Zehlendorf borough (30.1%) and the lowest in Neukoelln (25.5%), a multicultural residential area.

Germans are going to the polls to elect a new Federal parliament. Whoever gets to form the next government will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she steps down, although she may stay in a caretaker role for months.