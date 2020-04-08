UrduPoint.com
Over 270 New York Police Officers Return To Duty After Recovering From COVID-19 - Mayor

Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Some 276 New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and more than 1,300 Fire Department (FDNY) members who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered and returned to work, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Some 276 New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and more than 1,300 Fire Department (FDNY) members who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered and returned to work, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The NYPD now reports that they have 276 officers, who had tested positive, who have now returned to duty," de Blasio said. "The FDNY reports that 1,310 EMTs [emergency medical technicians], paramedics and firefighters, who either tested positive, or were exposed to a patient who had tested positive, or were suspected of having been affected, have returned to duty.

New York become the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, with at least 138,836 positive cases as of Tuesday and 5,489 deaths statewide.

In the United States, almost 400,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far, while 12,912 people have died, according to John Hopkins University.

