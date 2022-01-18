ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Since the beginning of the unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazakh security services have detained more than 2,700 people in Almaty for participation in illegal actions, looting and other crimes, the city's commandant's office said in a statement.

On Monday, the commandant's office reported 2,601 detainees.

"A total of 2,748 participants in illegal actions, looting and other crimes have been detained since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation. Overall, 131 firearms and 4,179 rounds of ammunition have been seized," it said.