Over 2,700 Turkish Students Arrive Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Turkey brought back 2,721 students from abroad last night amid the corona-virus pandemic which continues to threaten thousands across the world

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey brought back 2,721 students from abroad last night amid the corona-virus pandemic which continues to threaten thousands across the world.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said the students from eight different countries arrived via 11 flights. He added that Turkish consulates are available 24/7 to answer any queries by Turkish expats.

Turkey has so far 1,872 confirmed cases of corona-virus, with the death toll at 44, according to the Health Ministry.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the corona-virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 170 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic. Out of more than 424,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the death toll now exceeds 18,900, while over 109,000 have recovered.

