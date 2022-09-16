UrduPoint.com

Over 27,000 People Sign Petition To End 'Prince Of Wales' Title In UK - Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Over 27,000 People Sign Petition to End 'Prince of Wales' Title in UK - Platform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) More than 27,000 people have signed the petition to end the "Prince of Wales" title as it is "an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression," according to a petition campaign launched on the Change.org platform.

As of 21:42 GMT on Thursday, the petition has been signed by 27,162 people.

"Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the 'rebel' Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country," Trystan Gruffydd, the man who launched the petition, said in its description.

He claimed that the title "remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression," adding that it "implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country.

"

"In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision," he said.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

Charles III was officially proclaimed the new monarch of the UK at St. James's Palace in London on Saturday.

On September 9, Prince William, the new heir to the throne, and his wife Kate were made prince and princess of Wales to indicate their new status after William's father, Charles III, became king.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Wife London Man Wales United Kingdom September Prince William

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

2 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

2 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

2 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

2 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.