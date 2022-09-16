Over 27,000 People Sign Petition to End 'Prince of Wales' Title in UK - Platform

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) More than 27,000 people have signed the petition to end the "Prince of Wales" title as it is "an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression," according to a petition campaign launched on the Change.org platform.

As of 21:42 GMT on Thursday, the petition has been signed by 27,162 people.

"Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the 'rebel' Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country," Trystan Gruffydd, the man who launched the petition, said in its description.

He claimed that the title "remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression," adding that it "implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country.

"

"In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision," he said.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

Charles III was officially proclaimed the new monarch of the UK at St. James's Palace in London on Saturday.

On September 9, Prince William, the new heir to the throne, and his wife Kate were made prince and princess of Wales to indicate their new status after William's father, Charles III, became king.