Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Over 27Mln Suffer From Acute Hunger in DRC - World Food Program

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the country with the highest number of people in urgent need of food assistance in the world as over 27 million people, or one in three, are suffering from acute hunger there, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a statement on Tuesday

"The number of people affected by high acute food insecurity in the DRC is estimated at 27.3 million or one in three people, including nearly seven million people grappling with emergency levels of acute hunger," the statement said. "This makes the central African country home to the highest number of people in urgent need of food security assistance in the world.

The recurring conflicts remain the leading cause of hunger, but another key factor worsening the situation include the collapsing economy, the statement said.

The WFP also said its staff has met families who have been surviving by eating only taro root or cassava leaves boiled in water.

Together with the Food and Agriculture Organization, the WFP called for an urgent intervention to strengthen support to the DRC, especially in crisis areas.

