Over 28,000 Afghans Applied for US Visas Since Taliban Takeover, 100 Approved - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for United States temporary visas for humanitarian reasons since the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) seized Kabul in August, but only about 100 have so far been approved, the Khaama Press news agency reported on Friday.

Afghans must travel abroad to another country to find a US embassy or consulate since the approval process requires an in-person interview.

Flight restrictions in Afghanistan have made traveling abroad much harder. Even after the in-person interview, approval cannot be guaranteed.

Each application comes with a $575 filing charge estimating in total $11.5 million paid by the Afghans since August, according to the agency.

Afghan families settled in the US said they were waiting for their relatives to be approved to travel to the US and were afraid of the slow approval pace threatening their relatives safety, the agency reported.