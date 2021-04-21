Over 280,000 Asylum Applicants Granted Protection in EU in 2020 - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 280,000 asylum applicants gained protection status in the European Union in 2020, which is a 5 percent decrease year-on-year, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Over 280,000 asylum applicants gained protection status in the European Union in 2020, which is a 5 percent decrease year-on-year, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

"In 2020, the EU Member States granted protection status to 281 000 asylum seekers, down by 5% compared to 2019 (295 600)," Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Among these asylum seekers, 45 percent were given refugee status. The others were granted either humanitarian or subsidiary protection.

"The highest number of persons who received protection status was registered in Germany (98 000 or 35% of the EU total), ahead of Spain (51 200 or 18%), Greece (35 800 or 13%), France (29 400 or 10%) and Italy (21 300 or 8%).

These five Member States accounted together for over 80% of all protection grants issued in the EU in 2020," the agency continued.

Syrians emerged as the main beneficiaries of protection status, accounting for 27 percent of persons who received it. They were followed by Venezuelans and Afghans, who made up 17 percent and 15 percent of people granted protection status.