UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 280,000 Migratory Birds Spend Winter At China's Largest Freshwater Lake

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Over 280,000 migratory birds spend winter at China's largest freshwater lake

More than 280,000 migratory birds have arrived at Poyang Lake Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province for this year's wintering, according to the administration bureau of the nature reserve

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 280,000 migratory birds have arrived at Poyang Lake Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangxi Province for this year's wintering, according to the administration bureau of the nature reserve.

The number of migratory birds has increased by more than 90,000 over the same period last year, and a total of 53 species of migratory birds have been detected, the bureau said.

Poyang Lake is the largest freshwater lake in China and an important wintering place for waterfowl in Asia, which is also home to 382 species of birds.

The migration period for the migratory birds arriving at the lake is from mid-December to early January of the following year, with a peak of about 700,000 birds in recent years.

Each year, the migratory birds protection departments of the lake launches joint law enforcement operations, cracking down on illegal acts of damaging wetlands and hunting migratory birds. The residents near the lake also volunteer to treat sick and injured migratory birds, carry out ecological protection publicity and participate in patrolling the lake area.

Related Topics

Injured China Same January From Asia

Recent Stories

Vietnam Purchases Russian ORSIS T-5000 High-Precis ..

4 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby

4 minutes ago

Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

1 minute ago

Israel holds 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

37 seconds ago

Only Little Time Left for Gazprom, Naftogaz to Agr ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides accommodation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.