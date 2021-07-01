Over 28,500 People to Be Evacuated in Central Japan Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The authorities of the central Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka have ordered the evacuation of more than 28,500 people over the threat of floods and landslides amid the heavy rainfall, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Some 7,900 people are to be evacuated from the town of Minamiizu, and around 20,700 from the city of Shimoda, both located on the Izu Peninsula.

The prefectures of Shizuoka, Wakayama and Kagoshima are currently facing powerful rains, which are expected to even more intensify throughout Thursday, further raising the threat of floods and landslides.