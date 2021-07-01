UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 28,500 People To Be Evacuated In Central Japan Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 AM

Over 28,500 People to Be Evacuated in Central Japan Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The authorities of the central Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka have ordered the evacuation of more than 28,500 people over the threat of floods and landslides amid the heavy rainfall, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Some 7,900 people are to be evacuated from the town of Minamiizu, and around 20,700 from the city of Shimoda, both located on the Izu Peninsula.

The prefectures of Shizuoka, Wakayama and Kagoshima are currently facing powerful rains, which are expected to even more intensify throughout Thursday, further raising the threat of floods and landslides.

Related Topics

Shizuoka Wakayama Kagoshima From Rains

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

5 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

6 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

6 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

6 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.