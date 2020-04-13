UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 290 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Japan On Monday - NHK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

Over 290 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Japan on Monday - NHK

A total of 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, were registered in Japan on Monday, including 91 cases in Tokyo, the nation's NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A total of 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, were registered in Japan on Monday, including 91 cases in Tokyo, the nation's NHK broadcaster reported.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday Japan time (13:30 GMT), the number of people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan amounted to 7,688, according to NHK. Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases, 2,158, followed by Osaka with 835 cases, as well as Kanagawa (559), Chiba (486) and Saitama (430) prefectures that neighbor the Japanese capital.

The broadcaster added that five deaths caused by the disease were reported in four regions of the country on Monday, bringing the total nationwide tally to 143 people.

This excludes 712 infections and 12 deaths among passengers and crew members of a cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama in February.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in seven areas across the country due to the spreading of the coronavirus. According to Abe, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Osaka and five more Japanese prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yokohama Fukuoka Osaka Tokyo Japan February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Watchdog Affiliate Develops COVID-19 Tests ..

1 minute ago

Russian Authorities Hope Number of New COVID-19 Ca ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt imposes ban on unnecessary departmenta ..

1 minute ago

Countries Must Base COVID-19 Restrictions on Human ..

5 minutes ago

US Deploys Over 41,000 Medical Forces to COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Decision on lockdown to be made on Apr 14: Asad Um ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.