Over 290 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Japan on Monday - NHK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A total of 291 new cases of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, were registered in Japan on Monday, including 91 cases in Tokyo, the nation's NHK broadcaster reported.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday Japan time (13:30 GMT), the number of people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan amounted to 7,688, according to NHK. Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases, 2,158, followed by Osaka with 835 cases, as well as Kanagawa (559), Chiba (486) and Saitama (430) prefectures that neighbor the Japanese capital.

The broadcaster added that five deaths caused by the disease were reported in four regions of the country on Monday, bringing the total nationwide tally to 143 people.

This excludes 712 infections and 12 deaths among passengers and crew members of a cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama in February.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month state of emergency in seven areas across the country due to the spreading of the coronavirus. According to Abe, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Osaka and five more Japanese prefectures: Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka.