Over 29,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in US - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased by 29,078 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has grown by 1,426, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, the number of new cases was 34,037.

To date, the university has confirmed over 1.1 million cases in the US, with the death toll of 66,385.