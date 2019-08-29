UrduPoint.com
Over 29,000 Smuggling Cases Busted In Order Province Yunnan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

Since September 2018, more than 21,000 suspects were arrested and over 29,000 smuggling cases busted in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said on Thursday

Police in Yunnan have seized a total of 7,504 tonnes of smuggled refined oil in the period. After the effective crackdown on smuggling crimes, the province's oil products sales have significantly rebounded, with the sales of diesel fuel up from 7,000 tonnes per day to an average of 9,300 tonnes per day.

Police in Yunnan have seized a total of 7,504 tonnes of smuggled refined oil in the period. After the effective crackdown on smuggling crimes, the province's oil products sales have significantly rebounded, with the sales of diesel fuel up from 7,000 tonnes per day to an average of 9,300 tonnes per day.

The police also busted eight cases of smuggling and selling guns, 19,400 cases of smuggling drugs and 359 cases of smuggling rare wild animals, plants and related products.

Yunnan cracked 7,520 smuggling cases involving rice, sugar, frozen goods and live animals, worth a total value of 2.27 billion Yuan (about 317 million U.S. Dollars), according to the provincial public security department.

Since 2018, Yunnan has launched joint special operations on cracking down on smuggling cases to resolutely curb the high incidence of such crimes.

