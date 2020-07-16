Over $2Bln Smuggled Out of Sudan During Bashir Rule, Recovery Plan to Start Soon - Council

Over $2 billion was smuggled out of Sudan by the regime of former President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019, Yasser Atta, a member of the Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik, adding that recovery operations will start soon

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Over $2 billion was smuggled out of Sudan by the regime of former President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019, Yasser Atta, a member of the Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik, adding that recovery operations will start soon.

"According to our uncertain estimates, there was more than $2 billion [smuggled out of Sudan], and there are still a lot of documents outside of the country, apart from assets and money," Atta said.

According to Atta, the sovereignty council has reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry to form a special committee to receive money and assets, as well as to recover the funds.

"The Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice were tasked with this issue, and there is a deal that has almost been reached with major international organizations that are qualified to review the matter. Procedures will start in the near future," Atta said when asked about the intent to return money to the country.