Over 2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Over 2 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, with 135,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring as they are suspected of being infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Over 2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 135,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 103,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.