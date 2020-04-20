UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Health Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Over 2Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Over 2 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, with 135,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring as they are suspected of being infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Over 2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 135,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 103,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 April 2020

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

10 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.