Over 2Mln Israelis Received Third Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry
Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:10 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) More than 2 million Israeli citizens have been administered a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the country's health ministry said on Monday.
Israel started offering COVID-19 booster shots to people over 60 on August 1 and since then has been gradually lowering the age threshold.
On Sunday, the country allowed all citizens over 12 to have a third dose.
"A third jab against the coronavirus has been received by 2,041,949 people. One dose has been received by 5.962 million, and two [doses] have been received by 5.474 Israelis," the ministry said in a statement.
Israel began its vaccination drive on December 20 last year, using the Pfizer vaccine.