Over 2Mln People Laid Off, 1.665Mln Hired in Russia Since April 1 - Labor Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) More than 2 million people have been laid off in Russia since April 1, and 1.665 million people have been hired over the period, Russian Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Wednesday.

"From April 1, to date, 2.052 million people have been laid off in Russia, 1.665 million people have been hired. The difference was 388,000," Kotyakov said at a meeting on the situation on the labor market.

About 5.6 million people in Russia are working remotely, Kotyakov said, proposing to fix remote and combined employment in the labor code.

"Currently, more than 10 percent of the total workforce, or about 5.6 million of our citizens, continue to work remotely. Moreover, a number of organizations and employees today would like to continue working in this format even after the restrictive measures are lifted.

Accordingly, I propose to fix such concepts as 'remote' and 'combined' employment in the labor code," the minister said.

Kotyakov said that the unemployment in the country would in the third quarter of the year due to the inertia of the labor market, and the epidemic-related restrictions will exert their influence for about two months.

"In the third quarter, we will reach a peak in the number of registered unemployed people. Today, we are clearly aware that we have some inertia in the labor market, and the restrictions imposed on the activities of individual enterprises will show their impact to the labor market in two months," he said.

The labor market's lag behind the dynamics observed in business and entrepreneurial activity is about two months, he noted.