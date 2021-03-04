UrduPoint.com
Over 2Mln People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Mexico - Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:00 AM

Over 2Mln People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Mexico - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) More than 2 million people have received doses of coronavirus vaccines in Mexico, with about 590,000 people having got two doses, a senior health official said.

"As of today, the whole number of the used vaccine doses stands at 2,633,580, with 1,973 doses [0.

07 percent of them] lost during the vaccination campaign," Ricardo Cortes Alcala, the director-general of health promotion, said on late Wednesday in a press conference broadcast in Twitter.

The vaccination campaign was launched in Mexico on December 24.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 115.15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has confirmed more than 2.09 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 187,000 fatalities.

