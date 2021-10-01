UrduPoint.com

Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 In 10 Use Flavored Versions - Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) E-cigarette use by young Americans remains a serious public health concern, with more than 2 million teens using the electronic nicotine delivery devices and over 80% of those preferring flavored versions, according to results of a joint study by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and food and Drug Administration (FDA) released on Thursday.

"These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids," FDA Center For Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller said in a press release explaining the study results. "The FDA continues to take action against those who sell or target e-cigarettes and e-liquids to kids, as seen just this year by the denial of more than one million premarket applications for flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products. It is critical that these products come off the market and out of the hands of our nation's youth."

The study's results, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, were based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of US middle (grades 6-8) and high (grades 9-12) school students.

The study assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand, the release said.

An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use. Among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily, the release added.

The NYTS survey was administered from January 18 to May 21, 2021 - a period when many students were out of school in remote learning environments that likely affected their access to tobacco products, according to the release.

Related Topics

Young January May Market From Million

Recent Stories

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

30 minutes ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

30 minutes ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

30 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

34 minutes ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.