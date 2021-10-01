Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions - Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) E-cigarette use by young Americans remains a serious public health concern, with more than 2 million teens using the electronic nicotine delivery devices and over 80% of those preferring flavored versions, according to results of a joint study by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and food and Drug Administration (FDA) released on Thursday.

"These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids," FDA Center For Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller said in a press release explaining the study results. "The FDA continues to take action against those who sell or target e-cigarettes and e-liquids to kids, as seen just this year by the denial of more than one million premarket applications for flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products. It is critical that these products come off the market and out of the hands of our nation's youth."

The study's results, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, were based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of US middle (grades 6-8) and high (grades 9-12) school students.

The study assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand, the release said.

An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use. Among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily, the release added.

The NYTS survey was administered from January 18 to May 21, 2021 - a period when many students were out of school in remote learning environments that likely affected their access to tobacco products, according to the release.