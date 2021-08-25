Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Booster Jab If Recommended - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US adults vaccinated against COVID-19 are largely on board with plans to introduce booster shots, with more than three-quarters saying they will get the jab if health authorities approve, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"New Morning Consult polling indicates the U.S. public is largely on board, with 77 percent of vaccinated adults saying they'd get an extra dose if it's recommended for them," a press release explaining the survey said.

Twelve percent said they were unsure while 5 percent said they would not get the booster jab, the release added.

Plans to provide booster shots reflect data suggesting that vaccine immunity fades over time, prompting the Biden administration to begin offering the jabs beginning in September to individuals eight months after being vaccinated.

At the same time, the food and Drug Administration had yet to recommend booster shots. The jabs are already available for vaccinated people with compromised immune systems.

The survey was conducted August 19-22 among 2,200 US adults, with a 2-point margin of error for the overall sample and a 3 percentage point error margin for vaccinated adults, according to the release.