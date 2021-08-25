UrduPoint.com

Over 3 In 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan To Get Booster Jab If Recommended - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Booster Jab If Recommended - Poll

US adults vaccinated against COVID-19 are largely on board with plans to introduce booster shots, with more than three-quarters saying they will get the jab if health authorities approve, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US adults vaccinated against COVID-19 are largely on board with plans to introduce booster shots, with more than three-quarters saying they will get the jab if health authorities approve, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"New Morning Consult polling indicates the U.S. public is largely on board, with 77 percent of vaccinated adults saying they'd get an extra dose if it's recommended for them," a press release explaining the survey said.

Twelve percent said they were unsure while 5 percent said they would not get the booster jab, the release added.

Plans to provide booster shots reflect data suggesting that vaccine immunity fades over time, prompting the Biden administration to begin offering the jabs beginning in September to individuals eight months after being vaccinated.

At the same time, the food and Drug Administration had yet to recommend booster shots. The jabs are already available for vaccinated people with compromised immune systems.

The survey was conducted August 19-22 among 2,200 US adults, with a 2-point margin of error for the overall sample and a 3 percentage point error margin for vaccinated adults, according to the release.

Related Topics

Immunity Same August September

Recent Stories

Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead of Withdra ..

Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss politic ..

Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss political situation, party matters

3 minutes ago
 Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused t ..

Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused to jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Secur ..

UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Security Council Members on Afghani ..

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high ..

Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high risk of blood clots: Study

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK president

Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK president

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.